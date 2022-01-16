Boat, dock completely destroyed in fire near Pennybacker Bridge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire Department crews responded to a dock fire just after 8 a.m. Sunday morning, where one boat and dock were completely destroyed. The call came in at 1756 Channel Road, near Pennybacker Bridge.

Original calls said the fire had spread beyond the dock, but crews arriving on scene said it was contained to one. An adjacent dock sustained some charring, but crews moved neighboring boats to prevent extensive damage. The fire has been knocked down, crews said.

Both the cause and total dollar amount of damage sustained are unknown at this time, officials said. The fire is under AFD investigation.

