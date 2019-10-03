Board suspends Austin doctor, accused of inappropriate sexual behavior with patients

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Medical Board has suspended an Austin doctor Thursday after he allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with multiple patients and wrongly prescribed controlled substances.

According to a release from the organization, David Tanksley Butler’s license is suspended without notice because he poses a threat to public welfare based on evidence gathered by the board. The family practice doctor’s office is located off Jollyville Road near Highway 183.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as possible with 10 days notice to Butler, unless he waives the hearing.

The suspension will be in place until the board takes action.