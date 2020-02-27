Board of Realtors offers housing data, says there’s no reason TCAD has to freeze appraisals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Board of Realtors says they’ll offer the Travis Central Appraisal District local aggregate housing market data filtered by zip code, but not at an individual property level.

It’s another stage in an ongoing feud between the ABoR and TCAD chief appraiser Marya Crigler. Crigler announced Feb. 14 that TCAD would freeze home appraisals in 2020 because ABoR wasn’t giving them enough information to make decisions.

The ABoR refuted those claims, and says TCAD was accessing their proprietary Multiple Listing Service data through “unauthorized means.”

“ABoR’s actions in protecting homeowners’ privacy and the MLS in no way caused TCAD to be unable to update residential property appraisals,” the board said in a statement Thursday. “TCAD updated area appraisals for many years without use of MLS data.”

The ABoR contends they’ve always provided local aggregate housing market data to the public, but due to privacy issues, can’t include sold data for individual properties.

One of the main concerns about freezing home appraisals was how it would affect the formula that funds school district through property taxes. The ABoR made their stance clear, saying they are “committed to balancing the needs and interests of homeowners, our community, and our members.”

“Standing up for our communities means both supporting our schools and the homeowners who live in those districts—it should never be one at the expense of the other,” the board stated.

We have reached out to TCAD for comment, and we will update this story once we have it.