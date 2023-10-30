AUSTIN (KXAN) – Those looking for a midwife license in Texas or renewing an existing one in Texas could soon pay less.

The Midwives Advisory Board of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation will meet on video conference Monday afternoon at 1.

According to the announcement of the meeting, board members will discuss and possibly recommend proposed amendments to existing program rules to lower the initial application fee for a midwife license from $275 to $195 and lower the license renewal fee from $550 to $390.

Board members will also be trained on the Open Meetings Act, the Texas Public Information Act and the Texas Administrative Procedure Act, the announcement said.

The meeting will stream live on the TDLR YouTube channel.

In July 2020, KXAN investigator Arezow Doost reported on a shortage of Black midwives as advocacy organizations said more women were moving towards home births during the pandemic.

