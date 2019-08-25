Bluff Springs Road reopens after overnight crash sends one to the hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Bluff Springs road is back open this morning after an overnight car crash in southeast Austin sent three people to the hospital.

Austin police say the crash happened just after midnight at the 7800 block of Bluff Springs Road between William Cannon Drive and Slaughter Lane.

Three people were injured in the crash. Two were pinned in their vehicle and a woman was taken to the South Austin Medical center with critical-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one person was also taken into custody for attempting to leave the scene.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash but APD says they are still investigating.