Blues on the Green shows at Zilker Park postponed due to COVID-19 case spike

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits Radio announced Monday the postponement of scheduled Blues on the Green shows for Aug. 10-11 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

In a tweet, ACL Radio said the postponement was “wholly our call and we’re grateful for the understanding and cooperation we’ve received from the artists that were set to play, the sponsors and vendors that make Blues on the Green possible.”

The shows will be rescheduled, organizers said, but they don’t know what dates yet.

In the last line of their message, organizers made a plea to the public to follow public health recommendations.

“We urge everyone to follow public health protocols laid out by the city and to get vaccinated so we can again enjoy free live music in Zilker Park,” the statement said. The area is currently at Stage 5 on Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 risk-based guidelines, the highest stage. Right now under stage 5, everyone is recommended to wear a mask in most situations and those who are unvaccinated are encouraged to stay home.

As of Monday afternoon, the seven-day rolling average of new hospitalizations in Austin-Travis County has ballooned to 78 with 109 new admissions Aug. 6. The weekend’s hospitalization and other data will be put in the Austin-Travis County dashboard by Monday evening.