AUSTIN (KXAN) — Blues on the Green will be back in Zilker Park this summer.

Austin City Limits Radio announced two midweek dates for the free concerts, July 14-15 and 19-20. The lineups will be announced later, ACL Radio said in a release.

The concert series benefits the Austin Parks Foundation and is sponsored by HEB and Favor.

The concert series last year was scheduled for July 27-28 and August 10-11, but due to a spike in local COVID-19 cases, ACL Radio chose to cancel the August shows the day before they happened.