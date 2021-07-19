Blues on the Green returns to Zilker on July 27 with Gary Clark Jr’s All-Star Revue

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin City Limits Radio’s Blues on the Green concert returns on July 27 and again on July 28 for their 30th year of outdoor concerts. This will be the first time that the concerts have ever been held on back-to-back days.

The opening night will kick off with a lineup handpicked by Austin music icon and Grammy Award winner Gary Clark Jr.

Clark Jr’s Handpicked Homegrown All-Star Revue will feature performances from Jackie Venson, Blackillac, Peterson Brothers Band, Kydd Jones, Suzanne Santo, Eve Monsees, and Jimmie Vaughan. The second night will feature Kalu and The Electric Joint and Mobley

Blues on the Green concert from previous years at Zilker park.

Blues on the Green is a free concert held during the summer at Zilker Park for music lovers to enjoy a family and pet-friendly night of sounds by local artists. The concert is geared to be a relaxing time for everyone to come out and bring their blankets, chairs and furry friends to enjoy one of Austin’s largest free concert series.

Last year, ACL Radio participated in pandemic-safe versions of BOTG since the pandemic made it unsafe to gather like usual at Zilker. Fans were able to stream the event on their electronic devices and enjoy the different musical acts.

“People are obviously hungry for music at this point, things are reopening and this is wholly outdoors. Ultimately, we did Blues on the Screen last year, did the television version last year, did a couple of smaller shows that were completely socially distanced and invite only at Stubb’s. [Now] is when we get to bring it back, the city approved it and here we are,” said ACL radio host Andy Langer.

Austin residents are able to enjoy the highly anticipated event in the same way as previous years, in-person and without any COVID-19 restrictions.

However, Langer says that ACL has condensed the schedule into two different days in efforts to maintain safety.

“We’re working with the city, we expect it to look exactly like a typical Blues on the Green. There may be some things that people need to adjust to. Gary Clark Jr. has agreed to curate the first evening and he’s bringing acts that he has supported over the years on the road. This was a chance for Gary to gather a bunch of his friends, curate an evening and celebrate our 30th anniversary,” said Langer.

Austin is constantly growing and changing over time, but there are certain traditions, events and landmarks that have remained the same. These elements are what makes Austin unique for many people.

“If you look at the way that this city has changed over the years, all of the growth, you start to look at the things that are consistently there and represent sort of the DNA of the city. Whether or not I was apart of this, Blues on the Green is clearly one of those events. People have gotten married at BOTG, they’ve met at BOTG, all the stories over the years and all of the folks who have played in front of some of the largest audiences of their career at BOTG, that stuff adds up,” said Langer.

The last shows of the series are a month and a half before the Austin City Limits festival. The line up for the Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 shows will be announced on stage at the July 28 show.