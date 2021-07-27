Blues is back at Zilker Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Limits Radio’s Blues on the Green concert series is making its long-awaited comeback to Zilker Park. The series returns with an all-new format.

Blues on the Green is one of Austin’s largest free concert series. The concerts are held during the summer, which encourages families to lay out their blankets and take in the sights of the downtown skyline, all while listening to the sounds of local artists.

For some this will be the first time attending the popular music series, after the event went virtual last year during the pandemic. This time around, the concerts will be held on back-to-back days starting July 27 and July 28. In an interview, ACL radio host Andy Langer says ACL condensed the schedule in efforts to maintain safety.

The opening night will kick off with a lineup handpicked by Austin music icon and Grammy Award-winner Gary Clark, Jr.

Clark, Jr’s Handpicked Homegrown All-Star Revue will feature performances from Jackie Venson, Blackillac, Peterson Brothers Band, Kydd Jones, Suzanne Santo, Eve Monsees and Jimmie Vaughan. The second night will feature Kalu and The Electric Joint and Mobley.

The lineup for the August dates will be announced on stage July 28.