Bluebonnets in January? It’s happening now

Bluebonnets seen in the Hill Country by Buchanan Dam. (Photo courtesy Roger Moon)

HILL COUNTRY, Texas (KXAN) — In Texas, bluebonnets are usually synonymous with springtime —but one viewer captured a photo of the lovely lupines budding on the last day of January!

KXAN reporter Erin Cargile shared a photo to Facebook of some of the freshly budding Texas state flowers. The photo, submitted by viewer Roger Moon, was taken in the Hill Country near Buchanan Dam.

Lee Clippard with the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center says bluebonnets begin growing in the fall around October and November. When warm weather hits around mid-late March we usually begin seeing the flowers bloom.

Clippard says it is rare but not unheard of that some bluebonnets would begin blooming in January.

“It can happen if the conditions are just right,” he explained.

Austin experienced a slightly warmer winter this year with average high temperatures near 60°F which could have had a hand in early bluebonnet sightings.

More information on bluebonnets can be found on the wildflower center’s website here.