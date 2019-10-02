Bluebonnet Hill Golf Club set to close in Austin over water contract dispute

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Golfers only have a few more months left to play at the Bluebonnet Hill Golf Club in east Austin.

After almost 30 years of business, the golf club posted on Facebook Monday that it would close permanently on Dec. 31.

Bluebonnet Hill Golf Course

The post stated, “Our ownership had a 30-year water contract with the City of Austin which started in 1990. The water contract is set to expire in January 2020. Without the help from the City of Austin, we realize the golf course will not be able to survive very long without a stable source of water.”

KXAN reached out Wednesday to the Austin Water Department for comment, but none was immediately available.

A petition is now circulating online to support Bluebonnet Hill Golf Club. The organizer stated that the petition is intended for the Austin City Council and the Austin Water Department. It states, “Austin cannot lose affordable golf!!”