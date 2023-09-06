Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not a cruel summer anymore! While Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour didn’t make a stop in Austin, Central Texas fans will have a chance to see the pop superstar on the silver screen.

Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In announced Sunday it will be screening Swift’s upcoming “The Eras Tour” movie, slated for release on Oct. 13. The Austin-operated drive-in theater joins other cinemas displaying the tour film, including AMC, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Galaxy Theatres.

Tickets are available online, with planned showtimes at Blue Starlite’s downtown location on the rooftop of 300 San Antonio St. Blue Starlite said it’ll operate as a “special 4-week engagement,” with a limited number of tickets available each night.