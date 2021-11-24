Blue Genie Art Bazaar seeing uptick in traffic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Blue Genie Art Bazaar opened over the weekend, they say they’ve already seen a bounce back following last year’s pandemic shopping slump.

This year, organizers will still offer the online shopping experience launched last year. But those wanting to pick out the perfect gift in person, should have a freer time while shopping at the site off Airport Boulevard.

“Last year we were able to keep the store open. But we were operating under a lot of restrictions, like on capacity, and having people make reservations. This year we’re lightening up on that a little bit,” said Lani Gonzalez. “We are asking masks optional. But otherwise, it is going back to the in-store shopping experience people remember from 2019 and before.”

This is Blue Genie’s 21st year.

You can even shop in person on Thanksgiving if you want.

The bazaar will stay open through Christmas Eve.