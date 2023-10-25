AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites will have plenty of opportunity to spread some festive cheer and support local vendors this holiday season with the return of the 23rd annual Blue Genie Art Bazaar.

The annual holiday tradition will include products created by more than 200 local artists and available for purchase at the Blue Genie Big Top, located at 6100 Airport Blvd. The holiday bazaar is open Nov. 17 through Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily except for Christmas Eve, when the shop closes at 6 p.m.

Each Monday during the holiday bazaar season, a portion of proceeds will go toward the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Central & South Texas, officials said in a release. Vendor items available for purchase include jewelry, home décor, clothing, fine arts and other specialty gifts.

“We love connecting local artists with Austinites for handmade gifts during the holiday season,” Dana Younger, co-founder of Blue Genie Art Bazaar, said in the release. “It’s a privilege to bring this tradition back for the 23rd year.”

Those interested can also purchase items online, with in-store pick-up services available each day the bazaar is open. Online orders can also be shipped anywhere in the United States, per the release.

More details on Blue Genie Art Bazaar are available online.