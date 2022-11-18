AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Blue Genie Art Bazaar, a holiday shopping tradition in Austin since 2001, reopens Friday morning.

Organizers said the storefront opens at 10 a.m. at 6100 Airport Blvd. across from the Highland Campus of Austin Community College.

According to organizers, the bazaar features gifts and creations from over 200 local artists.

You can shop at the event from Friday to Dec. 24. The hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except on Dec. 24 when it closes at 6 p.m.

You can also shop online. Orders will ship on Mondays and Fridays. The bazaar launched the online shopping experience during the pandemic in 2020.

Organizers will open a concession stand with a full bar on weekdays from 4-10 p.m. and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission and parking are free.