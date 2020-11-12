Blue Genie Art Bazaar expands dates, encourages reservations for shoppers this year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An annual holiday-shopping tradition in Austin that supports local artists and small businesses is adopting COVID-19 safety measures for 2020.

The Blue Genie Art Bazaar is returning for its 20th year. Organizers expanded dates by another two weeks, so the event will run starting Friday through Dec. 24.

Shoppers are required to wear masks and encouraged to social distance as well as make reservations online in advance. Walk-ins are welcome, but they will be subject to capacity limits.

In addition to the in-person experience, Blue Genie launched an online store earlier this year that features the work of more than 50 artists. Those who shop online can either pick up their items in store or have them shipped anywhere in the nation.

The bazaar features a selection of hand-crafted items from jewelry and home décor to clothing and fine art. It’s located at 6100 Airport Boulevard. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Christmas Eve, the store closes at 6 p.m.