Austin nonprofit hosts STEM block party to help empower girls of color

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This weekend, you can help a group dedicated to giving girls of color an edge when it comes to media and technology.

Latinitas is an Austin-based nonprofit helping girls through a STEM-based curriculum that is taught in after-school clubs, one-day conferences, summer camps, and certification programs in coding and journalism.

It is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year, The Purple Party for Chica Power, where the centerpiece is a mural highlighting women who lead or have led Austin’s communities of color.

The block party will be Saturday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at Holly Commons, located at 2400 E. Cesar Chavez St. Tickets are between $60 and $500.