AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark and Travis Show is making a comeback for Blink-182. On Tuesday, the band announced a four-continent tour with the original members for 2023 and 2024.

The band announced the world tour begins in March 2023 with a stop at Austin’s Moody Center on July 7, 2023.

Blink-182 has additional Texas tour dates set in Dallas and Houston, surrounding the Austin show.

The band also teased a new album, all with DeLonge involved.

Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on Friday, Oct. 14.

This marks DeLonge’s second reunion with Blink-182. The band went on an “indefinite hiatus” in 2005 before announcing their reunion at the 2009 Grammy Awards. After five years back together, DeLonge left Blink-182 in 2014.

DeLonge was replaced by Matt Skiba of The Alkaline Trio in 2015. Skiba sang and played guitar on two studio albums for Blink-182: 2016’s California and 2019’s Nine.

DeLonge and fellow vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus founded Blink-182 in 1992 in Southern California, along with their original drummer, Scott Raynor. Raynor was replaced in 1998 by Travis Barker, solidifying what became their most well-known and successful lineup.

Tickets for Blink-182’s worldwide reunion tour go on sale on Monday, Oct. 17, beginning at 10 a.m. local time, according to the band’s website.