Blind tenants don’t need their sight to sense trouble

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of students are moving into their new apartments this week. An exciting time for most, but it can be a nightmare for others.

For two blind Austin Community College students living at the Ball Park West Apartments off east Riverside, the problems are compounding.

“It seems to us they’re really taking advantage They put us in before it was ready,” says Jerry Metheny. Sabra Ewing adds, “And they refuse to assign us to a different unit.”

Jerry and Sabra have been blind since birth, but they say they don’t need their sight to smell a rat. Inside the apartment unit, the toilet had just been repaired and a urine stained carpet just removed, but those items were only fixed after the tenants complained for four days.

But the problems don’t stop there. Water barely comes out of the shower, the stove gives off smoke, a smoke detector is missing, rotten food was just removed from the freezer and mold was evident everywhere.

“They knew it wasn’t ready and they thought because we were blind we wouldn’t notice the condition the place is in. And they thought we wouldn’t be able to do anything about it, that they could get away with it,” Jerry explains.

There is still no couch, tables, armchair and entertainment center furnishings as promised. They say they cannot get a manager on the phone, although Sabra remembers last Sunday’s move in, “He did say to my dad, and I specifically remember, he said what does it matter, they’re blind, they won’t notice the apartment isn’t ready.”

And Ball Park West did not provide the location they had asked for, near the disabilities bus stop out front on Wickersham Lane. According to Jerry, “They basically made us as far away from the bus stop as you could get, rather than taking our information into account.” Sabra adds again, “The worst part is to get us close to a bus stop all they have to do is unlock that gate back here near our apartment. They won’t and they don’t say why.”

So, Jerry and Sabra walk the long way around, without sidewalks through the parking lot. Or they take a pricey personal ride service.

A supervisor for the complex told KXAN that Asset Campus Housing recently acquired the property and that complete renovations are coming. He had no further comment.

Meantime, Jerry and Sabra and their third roommate pay a combined $1,350 a month for rent. Renters with problems can call the Austin Tenants’ Council for help, but will be advised there is no buyer’s remorse law in Texas. You are on the hook for the lease you sign but do have redress for repairs. As always, before you sign anything, read it very carefully.