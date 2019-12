AUSTIN (KXAN) — An RV was destroyed after it caught fire in east Austin on Sunday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department said that other vehicles were threatened by the blaze, which broke out at 1:51 p.m., but firefighters were able to arrive in time to stop it from spreading.

The vehicle was empty at the time, AFD said.

It is expected to be a total loss, according to AFD, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.