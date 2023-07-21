New grounds at Blanton Museum of Art (KXAN photo/Jake Sykes)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A local art museum on Friday will relaunch an art party series that the museum said it put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a renovation.

The Blanton Museum of Art announced the return of the B Scene series on July 13.

According to the Blanton, the B Scene features late-night hours, live music, dancing, food, drinks and art events.

The Blanton is located at 200 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The museum said B Scene hours are Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

According to the museum, B Scene admission costs are $20 for members, $30 for 18 and over, $10 for 6-17 and kids 5 and under are free. Admission prices include drinks. Food is extra.

The museum said it plans to hold future B Scene events on Sept. 22, 2023 and Aug. 23, 2024.