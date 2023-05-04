AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Blanton Museum of Art’s Moody Patio is now open to everyone, and the grand opening celebration of the newly reimagined outdoor space is on May 13.

Access to the grounds and outdoor celebration is free, according to the museum; however, entry to Austin by Ellsworth Kelly and the museum’s galleries requires an admission ticket or Blanton Member card.

The museum said the celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a performance by Gina Chavez, followed by remarks by Blanton Director Simone Wicha and special guests and an announcement of a participatory art experience by the Haas Brothers.

Starting at 4 p.m. there will be a performance by the Peterson Brothers, and at 6 p.m. a DJ set by Adrian Quesada.

During the celebration, visitors were encouraged to explore the new landscape and architectural features throughout the grounds, as well as four new large-scale art installations. The museum said self-guided family activities would also be available.

According to a release, food and drinks from local vendors would be available for purchase during the event.

The museum said the Blanton’s Michener Gallery Building would be open until 8 p.m. with special programs, which are included with a museum admission ticket.

Starting next week, the museum said it would offer free admission on Tuesdays instead of Thursdays.