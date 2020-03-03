Blackshear Elementary closed for two days after bat tests positive for rabies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bat found at Blackshear Elementary tested positive for rabies and the school closed for two days, Austin Independent School District officials confirmed Tuesday to KXAN.

The district sent a letter to parents Monday saying they needed to close the school for an additional day in order for crews to do a deep clean of the school.

The district said they also met with parents Monday evening to discuss further plans.

“The goal is to make sure that our school is safe and clean so that our students can return to classes as soon as possible,” the statement said, in part.

Eight bats were found in the school Friday, and that displaced a third-grade class and some faculty from the 200 wing of the school initially. Classes were moved to different wings, and Principal Rick Garner said the district was targeting Wednesday as the day classes would return as normal.