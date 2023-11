AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based band Black Pumas will perform on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday night, the group announced on social media.

The six-time Grammy Award-nominated band said in the post they’ll be performing a song off their latest record, “Chronicles of a Diamond.” The album — the second studio item created by the group — was released Oct. 27.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” broadcasts at 10:35 p.m. CT.