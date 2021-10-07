Black Pumas front man stars in Austin produced sci-fi short film

Eric Burton, lead singer of the four-time Grammy nominated group Black Pumas, is expanding his resume with a lead action role in a locally produced science fiction short film, “Devexity.”(Courtesy: Luke Lidell)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eric Burton, lead singer of the four-time Grammy-nominated group Black Pumas, is expanding his resume with a lead role in a locally produced science fiction short film, “Devexity.”

“Devexity” explores themes of reality versus simulation and was crafted in collaboration with Burton’s friend and filmmaker Luke Lidell. Burton plays the lead role, “Jean,” in the short film.

“With this film, it excites me to implore people to think for themselves,” Eric Burton said in a release. “I am able to create a safe space for them to do so regarding seemingly lofty questions. I hope people are inspired to tell their own stories as it pertains to life itself and in a way that doesn’t take the subject matter so seriously. Who says you shouldn’t be able to enjoy the observer’s chair?”

The film was shot over a four-day period in October 2020 and stars Burton alongside actresses Ali Pentecost, Dominique Pitts and Madison Murrah.

“I like to write stories that explore the possibilities of the unknown world,” director and writer Luke Lidell said in the release. “I am a science lover, but there is still so much that science can’t explain. I like to entertain those kinds of scenarios, and the possibilities of what-ifs.”

The cast and crew will host a private screening and Q&A session with members of the press at Native Hostel at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. “Devexity” will be submitted for consideration to upcoming film festivals and added to streaming platforms at a later date.