LIVE: ‘Black Austin Matters’ being painted on Congress Avenue downtown

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “Black Austin Matters.”

Those are the words being painted in bright yellow Tuesday morning on Congress Avenue between Sixth and Ninth streets downtown.

The Austin Transportation Department started on the message bright and early.

Congress Avenue is a canvas of our city. From marathons to marches, stories are made here. Some don’t have the chance to tell their stories so this morning we gave them the canvas. #BlackAustinMatters pic.twitter.com/UmTC9YsG3G — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) June 16, 2020

“Congress Avenue is a canvas of our city,” the Transportation Department’s tweet said. “From marathons to marches, stories are made here. Some don’t have the chance to tell their stories, so this morning we have them the canvas.”

Capitol View Arts and the Austin Justice Coalition partnered with the city to paint the street, as well as another mural on 11th Street between Waller and Lydia.

The Transportation Department announced the closure of the street on its Twitter account at 5 a.m., but didn’t specify why they were closing it. Closures are expected until 7 p.m. in the areas.

Expect closures and potential delays along Congress Avenue between 6th and 9th streets this morning. Street detours will be available but also consider alternate routes. Travel safely and drive alert. #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/VPFSbwwMVs — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) June 16, 2020

At the beginning of June, Washington, D.C. painted “Black Lives Matter” on a street leading to the White House. New York City announced it would name a street in each bureau “Black Lives Matter.”