‘Black Artists Matter’ mural painted on East 11th Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Between Waller and Lydia streets on East 11th Street, “Black Artists Matter” adorns the pavement in bright yellow paint Thursday morning.

Capitol View Arts and the Austin Justice Coalition, who also partnered to paint “Black Austin Matters” on Congress Avenue on Tuesday, picked the spot for this mural because of its history as “the heart of of the African-American community in east Austin.”

“For over nine years, Capitol View Arts has worked with urban artists, particularly in East Austin neighborhoods,” said Clifford Gillard, Capitol View Arts founder and president. “In a city where the black population is overlooked, our purpose through this mural is to show continued support and acknowledgment of black artists and their contribution to Austin’s legacy and character.”

The group say several other pieces of art will be painted on Kenny Dorham’s Backyard, also on East 11th Street.

The City of Austin says it will contract with Capitol View Arts for $55,000 as part of the Economic Development Department’s Art in Public Places program. The money will mostly be used to pay local Black artists that have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic for working on the murals.

The city says the money is within the department’s annual budget.

City workers also closed East 11th Street between Waller and Lydia to make sure the murals were safely installed, and for the community to safely view the murals, the area will remain closed to traffic through Sunday.

Congress Avenue between Sixth and Ninth streets, where the “Black Austin Matters” mural is located, is also closed to traffic through Sunday.