AUSTIN (KXAN) — Late Texas musician Stevie Ray Vaughan would’ve turned 69 this week.

To honor the iconic Dallas native, the Trail Conservancy is holding a birthday celebration Tuesday from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Stevie Ray Vaughan Memorial Statue at Auditorium Shores.

This year also marks the 30th anniversary since the statue was placed there, according to the conservancy.

The Stevie Ray Vaughan statue on downtown Austin’s hike and bike trail in November 2021. ARNOLD WELLS/ABJ

There will be live music by Bill Carter, who wrote a lot of Stevie Ray’s music, the Trail Conservancy said.

Vaughan would’ve turned 69 this year. He died in 1990 in a helicopter crash in Wisconsin.