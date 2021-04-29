Billy Joel to headline F1 concert at Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Grammy award-winning musician Billy Joel will headline the concert held October 23 in conjunction with the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

COTA officials made the announcement Thursday. Billy Joel hasn’t performed in Austin since the 1990s, a press release from COTA said.

More acts for the concert will be announced in May, officials said. The United States Grand Prix, called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a three-day event set for October 22-24.

Tickets are on sale for the race now.

You can look through the ticket packages here.