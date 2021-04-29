Billy Joel to headline F1 concert at Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Grammy award-winning musician Billy Joel will headline the concert held October 23 in conjunction with the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
COTA officials made the announcement Thursday. Billy Joel hasn’t performed in Austin since the 1990s, a press release from COTA said.
More acts for the concert will be announced in May, officials said. The United States Grand Prix, called off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is a three-day event set for October 22-24.
Tickets are on sale for the race now.
You can look through the ticket packages here.
- Three-Day General Admission: Starts at $189 for general admission spots on the grass near the COTA track
- Three-Day Bleachers: Starts at $249 for seats in the elevated bleachers at Turns 9, 12 and 18 on the track
- Three-Day Premium Grandstands: Starts at $350 for a spot in the Main Grandstand.
- Three-Day Flex Pass: Starts at $450 with three unique views. Take “in a new vantage point each day,” the release said.
- Geico RV & Camping: Starts at $600 for a dry camping spot in Lot N, which is close to the USGP entrance.