Bill to ‘Save Muny’ would allow neighborhood district to pay for golf course

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill that could help save the Lions Municipal Golf Course in west Austin passed the Texas House Tuesday.

The bill creates a district for the neighborhoods that are near the golf course and would allow people in the proposed district to vote on adding a tax to their utility bill allocated toward the course.

The tax money would help the neighborhood essentially buy the land from the University of Texas and preserve the golf course.

“The fact is that UT and the City of Austin have been attempting to negotiate for several years now on what to do about ‘Muny’. It’s very important to the people, especially who live in this neighborhood, that the area be preserved,” Rep. Donna Howard (D-Austin) said.

Even if the bill is passed, voters in the neighborhood will have the final say. The district would go away, if voters don’t approve it in November. The bill now heads back to the Senate.