Bill penalizing certain types of pipeline protests heading to Governor Abbott

Anti-Pipeline Protest

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Bills headed to the governor could make fights to stop pipeline construction more challenging.

House Bill 3557 is related to protesting "critical infrastructure." It reads, in part, "[The] person commits an offense if the person enters or remains on or in a critical infrastructure facility and intentionally or knowingly damages or destroys the facility."

Facilities, in this case, include pipelines.

Chances are the Mayor of Kyle, Travis Mitchell, will not go to those sorts of lengths to stop the pipeline that is slated to go right by his city. Instead, he and others against a controversial pipeline project met in court for the first time Tuesday with the company behind the project.

The City of Kyle, Texas, Hays County, and a handful of landowners filed suit against Kinder Morgan, the pipeline company behind the Permian Highway Pipeline, and The Texas Railroad Commission in hopes of at least delaying the construction of the pipeline. Kinder Morgan has filed to have the case dismissed.

The suit alleges the commission's way of approving the land grab for the pipeline is unconstitutional. Pipeline companies are deemed as utility companies, so they get eminent domain powers to get the land they need, according to Texas eminent domain laws. Kinder Morgan and the commission say the eminent domain process works. ​​​