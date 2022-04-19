AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Bill Miller Bar-B-Q employees in Austin will soon see an increase in their hourly wage.

The San Antonio-founded barbecue company announced on Tuesday that it was increasing its minimum wage to $15 and hour at its Austin locations.

“Our Austin market is an extension of our San Antonio family. We are eager to build working relationships with potential employees who are looking to grow a career with Bill Miller to serve the Austin community,” said Bill Miller CEO and President Jim Guy Egbert.

The company said job hunters can connect with Bill Miller hiring managers and receive an offer of employment at any of the seven Austin locations daily. The company is looking for part-time and full-time employees for all shifts.

Rising minimum wage

Bill Miller joins other companies in raising minimum wages. The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour and hasn’t changed since 2009.

On Monday, Verizon announced it was raising its minimum wage to $20/hour, which will apply to customer service and retail/inside sales employees.

Amazon said its starting pay is $15/hour with some starting at $18/hour in some areas of the company.

Bank of America announced last year that it was raising starting wages to $21/hour and on track to get those wages to $25/hour by 2025.

In January, President Joe Biden directed federal agencies to implement a $15 an hour minimum wage for federal workers, which impacted thousands in Texas.