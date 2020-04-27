Bike shop able to reopen with PPP loan, business booms on first day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While some businesses are shutting down, there are some seeing an unlikely uptick in customers.

Mark Mitchell is the owner of Barton Springs Bike Rental. He says the pent-up desire to get out and get moving has helped his business.

“I thank Austin for that,” said Mitchell. “It was all locals. They came out to support small businesses and get out of the cabin.”

Mitchell was one of the business owners to receive money from the “Paycheck Protection Program.” He used the funding to rehire workers and get the store ready to reopen.

On the shop’s first day back Saturday, Mitchell was surprised to find out his store was busier than usual. Although the store was busier, they were missing some familiar faces.

Mitchell says most of his workers returned, but a few didn’t. The former employees say they’d be receiving more money from unemployment than from coming back to work, he said.

Just last week 1.3 million Texans applied for unemployment, but that number is dropping week-to-week. So far, more than 26 million people across the US have applied for unemployment benefits since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.