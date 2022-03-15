‘Bike Nights’ return to Circuit of The Americas track

Cyclists ride on the Circuit of The Americas track at the weekly bike night. The rider in the foreground is wearing a Star Trek costume. (Image Credit: Circuit of The Americas)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cyclists will once again ride around the 3.41-mile Circuit of The Americas (COTA) track this week, with the return of the weekly “Bike Nights” program.

Tuesday at 6 p.m., the racetrack’s spring Bike Nights season begins. It runs until the end of June, but will return in September.

“We are thrilled to share our incredible track with the Austin community, celebrating health and togetherness again this year. Nothing beats watching the sun set over the Austin skyline while riding on COTA’s famous stars and stripes,” said Courtney Young, chief experience officer at Circuit of The Americas.

Cyclists will also participate in several theme nights, including Disney, Wild West and 90s themed nights. Food trucks and COTA’s observation deck will also be open during Bike Nights.

While the nights are casual, cyclists have the option to register for free with the Ascension Texas Sports Performance Cycling Club on the Strava app. The app records lap times and participants can win prizes based on those times, as well as for improving fitness, most miles at COTA and best theme night outfits.

Cyclists climb a hill at the Circuit of The Americas track. (Image Credit: Circuit of The Americas)

Adults can purchase tickets online for $10 or $12 at the track, and child tickets are $5. Season passes are also available for $120. Attendees must sign a waiver before riding the track, and cyclists under 18 years old are required to wear helmets.

Ascension Seton sponsors Bike Nights and will use its inaugural Tous a Velo charity bike ride on April 3 as a fundraiser for Dell Children’s Medical Center. According to the press release, all of the rider fees for that ride will be donated.

“Ascension Seton is excited to continue to support COTA Bike Nights. The popularity of this event and the year over year continued growth and community engagement is in direct alignment with our focus on supporting activities that facilitate health, wellness and family engagement,” said Adam Bauman, Vice President of Orthopedics, Sports and Rehabilitation Services for Ascension Texas.

On-site parking is available at COTA in the Paddock and Lot A.