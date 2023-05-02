AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced Big Stacy Pool would close between May 13-19 for its annual spring cleaning.

The public municipal pool, located at 700 E. Live Oak St., is set to reopen on May 20 for normal operations. It’s one of only five city-led pool facilities open year-round.

Through June 4, Big Stacy is open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on weekdays for lap swimming only. From 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. during the week, the pool is available for recreational swimming. Both lap swimming and recreational swimming is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

From June 5 to July 15, its hours will change to the following:

Weekdays: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., lap swimming only; 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., swim team use; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., recreational and lap swimming

Weekends: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., recreational and lap swimming

Memorial Day: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., recreation and lap swimming

Its operating hours will shift again between July 16 and Aug. 13:

Weekdays: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., lap swimming only; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., recreational swimming

Weekends: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., recreational and lap swimming

More information about Big Stacy Pool is available online.