Big Stacy Pool closing for emergency repairs after leak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Big Stacy Pool is closing Friday for emergency maintenance after staff discovered a leak in a water line.

Staff found pool water coming out of the wall between the pump room and the pool this week, according to Austin Parks and Recreation Department. Crews will work to fix the line, and the pool is expected to reopen Monday, Jan. 6.

Hours at Bartholomew Pool and Deep Eddy Pool will be extended until Big Stacy Pool reopens, then resume normal hours Tuesday.

The new hours will be:

5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily at Barton Springs Pool at 2131 William Barton Dr.

12:15 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Bartholomew Pool at 1800 East 52st Street

A number of pools in the last few years have gone through much-needed repairs and rebuilds. Some, such as Shipe and Govalle pools, were shut down two summers in a row after major leaks and the city spent $3 million to rebuild them.