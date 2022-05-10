AUSTIN (KXAN) – One of Austin’s favorite cooling off spots will be shut down Tuesday.
Austin Parks and Recreation will keep Big Stacy Pool in south Austin closed for maintenance all day.
The pool will reopen on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 a.m. for lap swimming.
Big Stacy is free for everyone to use.
Parks and Rec says you have four other options for cooling off Tuesday:
- Bartholomew Pool, 1800 E 51st St.
- Barton Springs Pool, 2131 William Barton Dr.
- Deep Eddy Pool, 401 Deep Eddy Ave.
- Springwoods Pool, 13320 Lyndhurst St.