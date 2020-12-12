Big spending highlights late push in Austin City Council runoffs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — From statewide volunteer calls to high-profile endorsements, there is a healthy amount of interest in the two races that will determine Austin City Council Districts 6 and 10.

That might be best by the amount of money that has gone through each campaign.

Early voting is underway ahead of the Dec. 15 runoff, as incumbents Jimmy Flannigan and Alison Alter try and keep their seats. Flannigan faces challenger Mackenzie Kelly in District 6; Alter opposes Jennifer Virden in District 10.

Three of the four candidates have raised more than $100,000 in the runoff.

“What it tells me is that people see it as high stakes,” said Dr. Sherri Greenberg, who teaches at the University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs.

According to recently filed campaign finance disclosures, Flannigan has raised more than $111,000, while Kelly has raised more than $80,000.

In District 10, the political newcomer Virden has outraised Alter. The former took in just under $150,000 in donations, while Alter raised about $134,000.

Dr. Greenberg said contentious issues like the homelessness and the Austin Police Department’s budget have tightened up what are often considered two swing districts. She added the significant contributions reflect an effort to get voters to the polls during a runoff election, which can often be unpredictable for candidates.

“There are issues at play here, but it also tells me people are really concerned about how do we get our voters to the polls,” she said.

Photos of the candidates facing off in December runoff elections for Austin City Council Districts 10 and 6. For District 6: incumbent Council Member Jimmy Flannigan (upper left) faces off against Mackenzie Kelly (upper right). For district 10: incumbent Austin City Council Member Alison Alter (lower left) faces off against Jennifer Virden (lower right). All photos courtesy each candidate’s respective campaign.

The Texas Young Republicans called on volunteers statewide for a weekend of door knocking, to campaign for Kelly and Virden.

A Facebook event says a hotel and meals are covered for volunteers who come from out of town. The page says sponsors include the Texas Republican Party and the Travis County Republican Party.

Alter and Virden traded blows over the effort. In addition to the door knocking, some of the weekend events include in-person parties.

“I am appalled that the Republicans are bringing activists in from around the state where COVID is even more prevalent than in Austin, getting them together to sing karaoke in an enclosed space, and then going out into our neighborhoods,” said Alter in a statement to KXAN. “It is dangerous and it puts everyone in Austin in harms way. This reveals the kind of leadership you can expect from Virden.”

Alter added she would be campaigning and talking with voters until 7 p.m. on Election Night.

Virden herself said she would not be attending the weekend events herself.

“Once again [Alter] wants to change the subject away from her voting record on the council, as it’s so out of touch with the voters in District 10,” said Virden. “We should be more concerned about donors than a few college kids knocking on doors.”

There are other notable last-minute campaign pushes.

Flannigan is holding a virtual get-out-the-vote phone bank on Monday, featuring Beto O’Rourke.

“While we do have in-person events planned, they all take place outdoors with masks required and are socially distanced,” said Flannigan. “We are not planning any indoor parties or celebrations, as it would send precisely the wrong message at this critical time.”

Kelly referred our questions to a campaign spokesperson.

“We should be hitting the doors pretty hard on Tuesday,” said Andy Hogue of the Travis County Republican Party, who is also campaign advisor for Kelly. “We’re pretty sure the numbers look good for our people, but we’re hoping to meet more neighbors and make one last push.”