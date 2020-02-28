‘Big’ pigs set to strut their stuff Saturday to raise money for Central Texas Pig Rescue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They’re big, they’re beautiful and they’re raising money to help pigs just like them.

The “Pig Pageant,” as it’s called, will see 17 pet pigs strutting down a red carpet during a Mardi Gras-themed event. Attendees will be able to vote on their favorite, who will win a prize (along with their owner).

This is the second year of the fundraising pageant for Central Texas Pig Rescue, which also features music and food at Rebel Cheese at 2200 Aldrich St. Tickets are $25 at the door and VIP tickets are $60.

According to its Facebook page, the idea behind the event is to foster “body positivity” for pigs. The rescue says more than 90% of pet pigs are rehomed in their lifetimes, which can be stressful for the animals and lead to sanctuaries that can’t handle the influx.

“This event aims to showcase that pigs are valued family members at any size, to show the complexities of pig parenthood, and to create greater compassion for pigs of all kinds,” the event said.

The event also happens to take place one day before National Pig Day.

Central Texas Pig Rescue is located in Bastrop and in three years it has saved more than 250 pigs, according to its website. In addition to facilitating adoptions, it provides resources and information for current or potential pig parents.