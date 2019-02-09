Bexar Co. Sheriff's Office employee arrested for child sex assault warrant

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jose Angel Laines, 44, was arrested for warrants of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Fugitives Apprehension Unit placed into custody one of the office's employees on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact.

Jose Angel Laines, 44, has worked for the office since 2004, most recently as a member of the Records department.

Sheriff Javier Salazar responded to the incident, saying: “The disturbing allegations against this 14-year employee go back to at least a decade. We are glad our Warrants team was able to get him into custody. We have already initiated termination proceedings and we stand ready to assist SAPD with whatever they may need.”

Laines will be immediately placed out on unpaid administrative leave.

His bonds for each charge are $75,000.