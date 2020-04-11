Beware of automated burglary scam call, and APD says don’t call 911

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said Friday its call center is being “flooded” with calls from people who have been told they are victims of a burglary.

APD says people have been getting automated phone calls saying they are burglary victims and need to call police.

“APD is NOT sending out these messages and this could be scam,” the department Tweeted.

People claiming to be law enforcement is a common ruse of scammers. Police departments — and the IRS, for that matter, which is another common ruse — will not ask for money over the phone.