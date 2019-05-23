Beware: If you take scooters on Hike and Bike Trail, you will be fined

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Trail Foundation has teamed up with Lime to ensure scooters don’t end up on the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail surrounding Lady Bird Lake.

In January the City of Austin’s Parks and Recreation, Public Works, and Transportation Departments implemented a pilot program to assess electric bicycle and electric scooter use on trails across the city.

That program allows e-scooters on several trails except for the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail surrounding Lady Bird Lake.

“The trail is a fragile, ecological environment as we’ve seen with some rain recently, and so we just need to try to preserve it as best we can and this is not a place for scooters,” Heidi Anderson, the Trail Foundation’s executive director, said.

In February, local anglers on Lady Bird Lake noticed people had dumping scooters in the lake and the bottom was littered. Lime was one of the companies whose scooters were fished out and the company received notice for the violation.

Officials say on any given weekend there are about 10 riders per hour on the trail as well as dozens of scooters littered across the area.

The Trail Foundation has now teamed up with the scooter company to help reduce the number of scooters on the trail. Among the changes they implemented: