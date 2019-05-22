BEWARE: Austin businesses report receiving fake cash
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Detectives are warning people to keep an eye out for fake cash after employees at a couple of businesses in Austin spotted fake bills over the weekend.
At A & A Wrecker and Recovery in North Austin, Travis County deputies arrested 37-year-old Daniel Marcos Cervantes for forgery, after employees say he tried to pay with several $20 bills."Our employee noticed that two of the bills looked a little odd, so standard procedure is just to give them a swipe, all bills, a swipe with the counterfeit detector marker, and it turned out that two of those bills in fact came up as counterfeit," said Tasha Mora, co-owner. "We contacted law enforcement immediately. Travis County Sheriff's Office came out to the scene, and when they used their detecting equipment, what they found was that the entire amount that had been presented were actually counterfeit bills."
The next day, Austin police arrested 61-year-old James David Baker when they say he tried to stick a fake $100 bill in a self-checkout machine at Walmart.
"It's not real money, but it's not also exactly counterfeit, because if you examine it you can see that it's not legitimate," said Detective Michael Morgovnik of APD's Financial Crimes Unit.
APD's Financial Crimes detectives call it "play money," because it's not made to defraud. It's made to be used in movies. However, it's easy to buy online. It's not a crime to buy it, but it is a crime to try to pay with it.
"It would be considered a theft by deception, because you're trying to deceive someone by giving them something that's not legitimate," Deective. Morgovnik said.
Detectives say most people won't come across the fake money. Its most common use is in drug deals, according to Morgovnik.
However, he says officers are getting reports of it coming into businesses about once a week.
While most businesses do often check bigger bills, it's is a reminder to look out for strange symbols or writing on all cash.
"This money is not only in higher denominations," Detective Morgovnik said. "This play money can be a $1 bill, a $5 bill, a $10 bill; it could be any denomination."
Detectives say they don't charge anyone who doesn't know they're using fake cash. However, they keep a record of it, whether it was a mistake or not. Their goal is to make sure it's not happening repeatedly with the same person.
