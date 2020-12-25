Bevo for Christmas? How you can watch 6 hours of the Texas mascot on Dec. 25

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorn Network is once again giving the gift everyone wants this Christmas: six uninterrupted hours of Bevo, the Texas mascot.

The Longhorn Network tweeted BEVO XV, who is in his fifth year as the University of Texas’ mascot, will be available to watch starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 25 without commercials.

You’ll get to see him in a pasture, getting fed and groomed and playing on the ranch.

Get ready for the holiday tunes as well, as Lifetime Longhorn Jordan Shipley will sing the original song—and soon-to-be holiday classic—”My Baby Wants BEVO for Christmas.”

“BEVO Home for the Holidays” is a tradition that’s been going for seven years now, including this year.

The Longhorn Network is available to stream through the ESPN App to subscribers. A list of providers can be found online.