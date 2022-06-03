AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in Austin to speak about protecting Texas children. This comes after the school shooting in Uvalde.

O’Rourke is set to speak at 5:30 p.m.

According to a release, he plans to also address how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has responded mass shootings over the last seven years. O’Rourke said Abbott could have done more.

On Wednesday, Gov. Abbott asked school districts to fast-track their school safety audit reports. These reports are typically due every three years, and the deadline was previously set for Sept. 2023.

