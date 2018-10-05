Beto O'Rourke visits UT Austin on college tour
AUSTIN (KXAN) — El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke visited the University of Texas at Austin Thursday, working to drum up support and encourage students to vote.
"If anyone has a stake in the future of this country, it's the people who are here: These students who are at UT," O'Rourke told students and members of the community who packed the Tejas Club.
O'Rourke is vying for the U.S. Senate seat against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.
During the UT rally, he discussed immigration and children separated from families at the border, the border wall, and defending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, among other topics.
O'Rourke is currently on a college tour throughout the state called "Fight for Our Future." His next stops Friday are at Texas A&M University and Baylor University.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Cell companies bring in mobile towers to boost signals at ACL
- Beto O'Rourke visits UT Austin on college tour
- Few passing downpours today through ACL weekend
- TxDOT's traffic tips before you head to the big game in Dallas
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-