Beto O'Rourke visits UT Austin on college tour Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke visited the University of Texas at Austin Thursday, working to drum up support and encourage students to vote.

"If anyone has a stake in the future of this country, it's the people who are here: These students who are at UT," O'Rourke told students and members of the community who packed the Tejas Club.

O'Rourke is vying for the U.S. Senate seat against incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.

During the UT rally, he discussed immigration and children separated from families at the border, the border wall, and defending Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients, among other topics.

O'Rourke is currently on a college tour throughout the state called "Fight for Our Future." His next stops Friday are at Texas A&M University and Baylor University.