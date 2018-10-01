Beto O'Rourke announces college tour, including UT Austin

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) of El Paso speaks during a town hall meeting at the Quail Point Lodge on August 16, 2018 in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. U.S. Rep Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) of El Paso speaks during a town hall meeting at the Quail Point Lodge on August 16, 2018 in Horseshoe Bay, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the voter registration deadline nears, Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke is planning a tour to reach college students across Texas.

"The 'Fight for our Future' campus tour continues O’Rourke’s commitment to showing up everywhere, for everyone, every single day," said a release from his campaign.

The Democrat will start by speaking at Austin Community College Oct. 2, and he will stop at both the University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Texas at Austin on Oct. 4. Below is a full schedule:

Austin Community College Oct. 2

University of Texas at San Antonio Oct. 4

University of Texas at Austin Oct. 4

Texas A&M University Oct. 5

Baylor University Oct. 5

University of Texas at Arlington Oct. 6

El Centro College Oct. 6

Paul Quinn College Oct. 6

University of Texas at Dallas Oct. 6

Lone Star Community College Oct. 8

Texas Southern University Oct. 9

University of Texas at El Paso Oct. 9

O'Rourke is challenging incumbent Republican Ted Cruz for his U.S. Senate seat. Recent polls have shown close but diverging results.

A mid-September Quinnipiac poll had Cruz ahead by 9 points, while an Ipsos poll released a day later showed O'Rourke leading by 2 points.

Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 6 election.