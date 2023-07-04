The Assistance League of Austin Thrift House on Burnet Road. (KXAN Photo/Julianna Washburn)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ready to “pop some tags” a la Macklemore?

Austin has a number of local thrift shops with one-of-a-kind finds, in addition to larger thrift shops like Goodwill Central Texas stores and The Salvation Army Family Stores.

KXAN asked y’all on Facebook and Twitter where you thrift in Central Texas. Here are some of your responses:

Assistance League Shop: 4901 Burnet Road, Austin

Austin Creative Reuse: 2005 Wheless Lane, Austin

Austin Pets Alive! Thrift Shop

5801 Burnet Road, Austin

1409 W. Oltorf St., Austin

5102 Clarkson Ave., Austin

Bits & Pieces: 4107 Hwy. 71, Bastrop

Doubletake Austin: 6318 Burnet Road, Austin

Gather & Co: 13500 Galleria Circle, Ste. D1-102, Bee Cave

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

500 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin

2521 S. Interstate 35, San Marcos

13804 N. US-183, Austin

Thrift Center: 101 S. First Street, Austin

Thrift Land: 512 W. Stassney Lane, Ste. 107A, Austin

Thrift Town: 5700 Manchaca Road, Ste. 240, Austin

Top Drawer Thrift: 4902 Burnet Road, Austin

Treasure City Thrift: 2142 E. Seventh St., Austin

Savers: 11101 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

State Surplus Store: 6506 Bolm Road, Austin

St. Vincent de Paul Store: 901 W. Braker Lane, Austin

Uptown Cheapskate: 3005 S. Lamar Blvd., Ste. 110-A, Austin

Some viewers also mentioned their local Buy Nothing Facebook groups.