AUSTIN (KXAN) — Ready to “pop some tags” a la Macklemore?
Austin has a number of local thrift shops with one-of-a-kind finds, in addition to larger thrift shops like Goodwill Central Texas stores and The Salvation Army Family Stores.
KXAN asked y’all on Facebook and Twitter where you thrift in Central Texas. Here are some of your responses:
Assistance League Shop: 4901 Burnet Road, Austin
Austin Creative Reuse: 2005 Wheless Lane, Austin
Austin Pets Alive! Thrift Shop
- 5801 Burnet Road, Austin
- 1409 W. Oltorf St., Austin
- 5102 Clarkson Ave., Austin
Bits & Pieces: 4107 Hwy. 71, Bastrop
Doubletake Austin: 6318 Burnet Road, Austin
Gather & Co: 13500 Galleria Circle, Ste. D1-102, Bee Cave
- 500 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin
- 2521 S. Interstate 35, San Marcos
- 13804 N. US-183, Austin
Thrift Center: 101 S. First Street, Austin
Thrift Land: 512 W. Stassney Lane, Ste. 107A, Austin
Thrift Town: 5700 Manchaca Road, Ste. 240, Austin
Top Drawer Thrift: 4902 Burnet Road, Austin
Treasure City Thrift: 2142 E. Seventh St., Austin
Savers: 11101 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
State Surplus Store: 6506 Bolm Road, Austin
St. Vincent de Paul Store: 901 W. Braker Lane, Austin
Uptown Cheapskate: 3005 S. Lamar Blvd., Ste. 110-A, Austin
Some viewers also mentioned their local Buy Nothing Facebook groups.