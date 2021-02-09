Best places to get pizza in Austin, decided by you

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s National Pizza Day, and in honor of everyone’s favorite cheesy comfort food, we asked KXAN viewers on social media which local restaurants serve up the best pies in Austin.

Here’s a list of the best places, according to your responses. Tell us about your favorites on Instagram and Facebook.

Home Slice

You can’t talk about pizza in Austin without mentioning Home Slice, which has been serving up NY-style pizza since November 2005. It was founded by three friends, according to its website. The restaurant opened two other locations in 2010 and 2017.

Conan’s

With two locations in north and south Austin, Conan’s is known for its deep pan pizzas and ‘The Savage’ pizza with everything on it, according to its website. The restaurant has been around for decades in the Austin area since 1976.

Roppolo’s

With roots beginning in New York, the restaurant’s founder decided to take the operation south to Austin. The restaurant has three brick-and-mortar location and two food trucks.

Local Slice

Local Slice has two locations in the Austin area, including one in Cedar Park. The website said it has a passion for NY-style, thin crust pizza. At the restaurant’s Cedar Park location, staff serves up sweet treats, ice cream and boba tea drinks.

Pinthouse Pizza

Specializing in pizza and beer, Pinthouse was founded by six men, according to its website. You can grab pizza at three of its locations in the Austin area, including one location in Round Rock.

Doughboy’s ATX

This east Austin food truck is located at Arbor Food Park (1108 East 12th Street). Pies are baked inside an Italian wood-burning oven, according to the truck’s website. They’re open Tuesday through Saturday.