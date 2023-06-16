AUSTIN (KXAN) – KXAN News took top honors Thursday in the Austin Chronicle 2023 TV News Reader Poll for Best TV News in Austin.

KXAN News Today Weekend anchor Jala Washington won the critics award for TV Reporter on the Case for her coverage of the Daniel Perry trial.

Jala Washington David Yeomans Roger Wallace

Chief Meteorologist David Yeomans won for Best Weatherperson and Sports Director Roger Wallace won for Best Sportscaster.

Among the finalists were Jennifer Sanders for Best Anchor, Tahera Rahman for Best Reporter and Jonathan Thomas for Best Sportscaster.